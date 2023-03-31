UrduPoint.com

SAU VC Expresses Distress Over Social Media Campaign Against University

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 06:00 PM

SAU VC expresses distress over social media campaign against university

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri while expressing his distress over negative campaign against university in social media, issued directives to concern wings of the varsity to conduct investigation into the matter.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, the Vice Chancellor said that continuous academic and research activities in the university, as well as research on various, certified and pure seeds, have brought the varsity name to one of the most reputable universities in the country.

Similarly, he said the continuous promotion of scholarship opportunities for students, increase in research projects, organizing international level conferences, symposiums, workshops, joint agreements with National and International and research institutes regarding different projects have also provided opportunities both to the faculty and students to meet the high standards of learning.

Besides, launching of new degree programmes in various faculties, training in modern agricultural practices for farmers and landlords, gender equality programs, increase in student enrolment in constituted colleges and sub-campus of the University and exempting admission fees for female students are the leading steps for bringing quality atmosphere in the campus, the Vice Chancellor said.

He informed that the varsity management was striving to further improve the quality of academic departments of varsaity in accordance to the advice of the accreditation committee of the Higher education Commission. However, he said the university and its constituted colleges and sub campus are facing some issues. Besides, different obstacles are arising in the acquisition of ongoing and future academic and research projects related to the university, he added.

He said that the negative campaign against the university was actually nothing but damaging the reputation of the institution. The activists involved in this negative campaign in social media should forward their suggestions for academic development instead of defaming the reputable name of the varsity, he said.

