SAU VC expresses grief on Assistant Professor demise

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindhi Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam, Dr. Fateha Marri has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Nazar Muhammad Soomro Assistant Professor SZAB Agriculture College Dokri.

According to SAU spokesman, Nazar Muhammad Soomro passed away on Tuesday morning due to cardiac attack.

He was 59 years old and served at SZAB Agriculture College Dokri for more than 25 years.

The Vice Chancellor in his condolence message said that Nazar Mohammad Soomro was a good educator of the constituent college.

He said teachers and students were equally saddened after hearing the news of his death and prayed for their forgiveness.