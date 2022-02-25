UrduPoint.com

SAU VC Expresses Grief On Gul Hassan's Demise

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2022 | 09:43 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University Tando jam Dr. Fateh marri has expressed his grief over the demise of Gul Hassan Leghari, former varsity's director campus.

According to university spokesman, former Director Campus Gul Hassan Leghari passed away due to COVID-19 in Liaqat University Hospital Jamshoro on Friday.

He was admitted to the hospital a few days back and shifted on ventilator due to critical condition and died today.

While paying tribute to the services of Gul Hassan Leghari, the VC said that late Gul Hassan had served on the posts of Colony Welfare Officer, Director Campus and Director Farms of the University and proved himself as a responsible officer.

Expressing sympathies with family members, the vice chancellor offered fateha for the rest of departed soul in eternal peace.

