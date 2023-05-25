UrduPoint.com

SAU VC For Establishing Career Counseling Centres In Higher Learning Institutions

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 08:28 PM

SAU VC for establishing career counseling centres in higher learning institutions

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam Dr Fateh Marri Thursday emphasized the need for setting up career counselling centres in higher learning institutions by organizing reform and awareness sessions for youth so that guidance could be provided to them in the right direction

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Vice-Chancellor (VC) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam Dr Fateh Marri Thursday emphasized the need for setting up career counselling centres in higher learning institutions by organizing reform and awareness sessions for youth so that guidance could be provided to them in the right direction.

Intolerance and frustration are on the rise among youth due to socioeconomic issues as well as family grievances and there is a need to guide them in the right direction so that they could not face any hurdle during their professional career, the Vice Chancellor said and informed that the university management would soon set up a career counselling centre for university graduates.

He stated this while addressing a seminar on "Students mental health awareness session" organized by SAU at Dr A.

M Sheikh Auditorium Hall in joint collaboration with Higher education Commission and USAID.

The Vice-Chancellor said due to economic problems, educational challenges, employment and social issues, the youth of the country are suffering from mental pressure.

Besides, negative and positive use of social media also affects their mental health, he said and added that setting up career counselling centres in higher learning institutions would help them to improve positive thoughts among them.

Eminent writer, consultant media and heritage and psychologist Dr Mahmood ul Hassan, Prof. Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr Faisal Noor Ansari and Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito also addressed the participants.

Related Topics

Sindh Social Media Agriculture Guide Tando Jam HEC Family Media From Employment

Recent Stories

UAE President extends COP28 invite to President of ..

UAE President extends COP28 invite to President of Hungary

17 minutes ago
 Hajj pilgrims must meet several conditions before ..

Hajj pilgrims must meet several conditions before and after arrival in Saudi Ara ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan Martyrs' Reverence day rally taken-out in ..

Pakistan Martyrs' Reverence day rally taken-out in Kandhkot

4 minutes ago
 Over 20 Warships, 35 Aircraft Participate in Formi ..

Over 20 Warships, 35 Aircraft Participate in Formidable Shield NATO Drills-UK Re ..

4 minutes ago
 China Supports Russia When it Comes to Ensuring Sa ..

China Supports Russia When it Comes to Ensuring Safety at ZNPP - Rosatom

4 minutes ago
 Govt-run BoAJK's remittances jumps to record high ..

Govt-run BoAJK's remittances jumps to record high of Rs. 6.76 b

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.