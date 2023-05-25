SAU VC for establishing career counseling centres in higher learning institutions

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam Dr Fateh Marri Thursday emphasized the need for setting up career counselling centres in higher learning institutions by organizing reform and awareness sessions for youth so that guidance could be provided to them in the right direction

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Vice-Chancellor (VC) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam Dr Fateh Marri Thursday emphasized the need for setting up career counselling centres in higher learning institutions by organizing reform and awareness sessions for youth so that guidance could be provided to them in the right direction.

Intolerance and frustration are on the rise among youth due to socioeconomic issues as well as family grievances and there is a need to guide them in the right direction so that they could not face any hurdle during their professional career, the Vice Chancellor said and informed that the university management would soon set up a career counselling centre for university graduates.

He stated this while addressing a seminar on "Students mental health awareness session" organized by SAU at Dr A.

M Sheikh Auditorium Hall in joint collaboration with Higher education Commission and USAID.

The Vice-Chancellor said due to economic problems, educational challenges, employment and social issues, the youth of the country are suffering from mental pressure.

Besides, negative and positive use of social media also affects their mental health, he said and added that setting up career counselling centres in higher learning institutions would help them to improve positive thoughts among them.

Eminent writer, consultant media and heritage and psychologist Dr Mahmood ul Hassan, Prof. Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr Faisal Noor Ansari and Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito also addressed the participants.