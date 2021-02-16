SAU VC inaugurates academic research on super food crop 'Quinoa' in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Muhammad Mari Tuesday inaugurated the first academic research trial on "Quinoa" super food to develop production technology of Quinoa in Sindh.

This research is being conducted by Ghulam Mustafa Nangraj under supervision of Prof Dr Aijaz Ahmed Soomro Chairman Department of Agronomy Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam.

Dr Marri appreciated the research work and said climate change was a big threat to the agriculture of Sindh and affecting crop yields due to weather variability, rising temperature, shrinking winter, soil degradation, scarcity of water, sea water intrusion etc.

It needs to be addressed through different research options, including introduction of new crops and new production technologies, he said while speaking as a chief guest at the inauguration ceremony.

While briefing the Vice Chancellor, the researcher and supervisor of the Quinoa crop informed that Quinoa was a native of the Andean region and has been cultivated in the region for around 7000 years.

It is of all the new-world crops, Chenopodium quinoa Willd, commonly known as 'Quinoa', they said it is one of the most underutilized, given its superb seed protein composition and yield potential.

Quinoa is the only plant food that has all the essential amino acids, trace elements and vitamins, and also has the ability to adapt to different ecological environments and climates, they said and added, resistant to drought, poor soils and high salinity, it can be grown from sea level to an altitude of 4,000 meters and can withstand temperatures between -8 and 38 degrees celsius.

As the world faces the challenge of increasing the production of quality food to feed a growing population in a changing climate, quinoa offers an alternative food source for those countries suffering from food insecurity, they said and added Quinoa is grain crop, harvested and consumed in a manner similar to that for cereal grains, although its leaves are also used as a food.

They informed that they are testing different methods of sowing, sowing in rabi and spring seasons to find out viable quinoa cultivation technology for Sindh Province.

Quinoa spring cultivation inauguration ceremony was attended by teachers, students and PhD scholars of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam.