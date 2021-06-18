SAU VC inaugurates newly constructed crop protection faculty building

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam Dr Fateh Marri Friday inaugurated the newly constructed building of Crop Protection Faculty of the varsity

Accompanied by the Director General Agriculture Research Sindh Noor Muhammad Baloch and Dean Faculty of Crop Protection Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, the Vice Chancellor said that projects have been approved to build more new academic and administrative departments of the University.

"A mega project has been approved for the university after which the varsity will prove to be the university with the best infrastructure in the country," he informed adding,the work was under process on various projects in collaboration with the Federal and provincial governments as well as agricultural departments and organizations of the country under which state of the art laboratories and classrooms would be established on priority.

He said that the prime objective of the varsity was to provide a learning environment to the students as well as to provide technical assistance to the agricultural sector and farmers.

Among others, Dr Jan Muhammad Marri, Dr Imran Khatri and Dr Bhai Khan Solangi also addressed the participants of the inaugural ceremony which was attended by the Deans Dr Qameruddin Chachar, Dr Aijaz Khoonharo, Dr Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr Naimatullah Leghari, Dr A. G. Arijo academic Advisor to Vice Chancellor, Dr Altaf Siyal Director ORIC, Registrar Ghulam MohyuddinQureshi and teachers of various faculties of the varsity.