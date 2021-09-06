UrduPoint.com

SAU VC Inaugurates "Painting Exhibition" On Defence Day

Mon 06th September 2021 | 07:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Muhammad Marri Monday inaugurated exhibition of models and paintings made by students of Bukhari Model School here at the varsity in connection with the Defence Day of Pakistan.

The vice chancellor along with senior officers, professors visited the Exhibition Hall.

The students dressed in military uniforms paraded to show their love for the Pakistan Army and the country, and paid tribute to the martyrs.

Dr. Fateh Marri appreciated the excellent performance of the students in the exhibition.

He said the Pakistan Army had sacrificed the lives of its jawans and officers for the defense and integrity of the country.

By holding an exhibition, the students of Bukhari Model School paid homage to those who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the country, the VC said.

"Thanks to the sacrifices of these martyrs, the flag of Pakistan is flying high all over the world," he said and added that the nation is proud of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, to which no enemy can dare to look with a dirty eye.

Director Sindhiology Dr Mehmood Mughal, Dr. Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Javed Sheikh, Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, Director Campus Muhammad Ashraf Rustamani, Officers Association representative Muhammad Shahmeer Lochi, Faqir Muhammad Dhol, and A large number of school teachers and students participated, while the school principal Ms. Zahra Gadahi briefed the Vice Chancellor about art work of the students.



More Stories From Pakistan

