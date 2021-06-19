SAU VC paid tributes to Prof. Razaq Amin

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam Dr. Fateh Marri while paying tributes to the services of deceased Professor Razaq Amin Shah said that his efforts for making varsity as leading higher learning institution will be long remembered.

Prof. Razaq Amin Shah was not only associated with the field of education, but he was also a well-known member of the society who dreamed of positive changes in the society, he said.

Addressing a condolence meeting held on Saturday here at Varsity's main auditorium in memory of Prof. Razaq Amin Shah, Chairman, Department of English, Dr. Fateh Marri said that Prof. Razaq had made great efforts for quality education and aspiring for economic development for the people of Sindh. He had access to Sindhi and English literature, and he was fond of poetry of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai and Shakespeare, the Vice Chancellor said.

Dr. Fateha Marri said that Prof. Razaq had a keen interest in books, teaching and reading and was an ideal type of person and keenly interested in social change and implementation of new technologies in modern Agriculture and science, The Vice Chancellor said that Prof.

Razaq never neglected the importance of time as he was a staunch opponent of evils, conflicts and outdated tendencies in the society. He wanted the scholars of Sindh Agriculture University to play their role in modern technologies and positive development after completing their degree, the services and positive role of Prof. Razaq Amin Shah is a beacon for us and will always be remembered, the Vice Chancellor said.

Among others, Prof. Dr. Aijaz Ahmad Khooharo, Prof. Dr. Abdullah Arijo, Prof. Dr. Altaf Sial, Prof. Dr. Naimatullah Leghari, Prof. Dr.

Abdul Ghafoor Sial, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Prof. Muhammad Amin Soomro, Prof. Dr. Mujahid Hussain Leghari, Prof. Pir Ahmed Naqi Shah, Prof. Velo Sothar and Prof. Bhai Khan Solangi also highlighted the personality, character and teaching services of Razaq Amin Shah.

Besides, Fida Amin Shah, brother of the late Prof. Razaq Amin Shah and his son Ahmad Amin Shah also shared memories of the late Prof.

Razaq Amin Shah.