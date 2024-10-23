SAU VC returns from SCO Forum held in China

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam Dr. Fateh Mari recently returned from the 3rd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Agricultural University Presidents' Forum, held in Yangling, China. The forum, which coincided with the 90th anniversary of Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University (NWAFU), reaffirmed the commitment to advancing agricultural education and strengthening international cooperation among member nations.

According to the SAU spokesperson, during a debriefing with SAU’s academic and administrative heads, Dr. Fateh Mari highlighted key developments in global agriculture discussed at the forum, stressing the importance of fostering stronger ties between Pakistan's agricultural education and research institutions and their international counterparts.

Dr. Mari emphasized his keynote address, "Agricultural Digitization: The Current State and Future of Agriculture in Pakistan," where he presented a comprehensive overview of the digitization of agriculture in Pakistan. He also highlighted the potential of cutting-edge technologies such as Green Artificial Intelligence, remote sensing and smart agriculture systems to revolutionize the sector.

The Vice Chancellor further underscored the forum's central theme, "Jointly Promoting High-Quality Development of Agricultural Education and Technological Cooperation under the SCO," stating the urgent need for enhanced collaboration in agricultural education and scientific research. The forum's events strengthened the shared vision of advancing agricultural education and fostering collaboration across SCO member states.