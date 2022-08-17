SAU, VC terms agribusiness helpful for economic empowerment of youth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Prof. Dr. Fateh Marri Wednesday said that launching of agri-business and its impacts would bring economic empowerment for youth.

He addressing a session titled "The Business Modeling, On-boarding, and Mentorship, Session with Startups" said agricultural and food industry were important economic sector in the country and there was huge potential to drive economic development and contribute to food security and income generation.

The session was held at Business Incubation Center (BIC) Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam in Collaboration with Higher education Commission with the support of the International Trade Center (ITC) Karachi.

The objectives of organizing the session were to build capacity of the students in the field of Agri-Entrepreneurs, Livestock and Business Modeling using canvas and build the skills of the students in Agro Digitalization in order to facilitate them for entrepreneurship through small medium enterprises.

The vice chancellor said that innovative solutions were the key to boosting productivity, income, and employment.

New digital ideas for the agricultural and food industry were coming from the growing local start-up scene more and more, he said and added that with digital innovations, young companies often addressed well-known challenges, including the availability of advisory services, market access for small farmers, and improving the quality of cultivation and harvesting methods.

He said focus was being given to youth to explore their talent and provide opportunities for small and medium enterprises.

The vice chancellor said that the students of the varsity could be the best entrepreneur in society and hoped that such activities would serve the nation by solving their problems through agri-entrepreneurship.

He urged the scientists, scholars, and youth to energize their potential for developing new ideas through innovation.

He appreciated the efforts of the BIC team and the support of the International Trade Center (ITC) for initiating this drive at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam.

Deputy Country Head, Nippon Express Pakistan, Sheikh Hammad Amjad who was the lead trainer highlighted the Agro opportunities through digital marketing in the country.

He said that the rural youth had the potential to develop and start their business in Agro digitalization and to get benefit from the opportunities available in the country.

The Focal Person, BIC, Sindh Agriculture University Prof. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar highlighted that effective digital agribusiness management skills (within start-up teams, in university curricula, and in incubators/accelerators); to promote an enabling business environment for developing effective business models.

There was a need to develop youth skills through innovative ideas to develop digital innovation for agricultural and food security, he said.

He appreciated the efforts of the vice chancellor for his support and also extended his thanks to HEC and ITC for support to the youth of Sindh Agriculture University for initiating the business startup model at the varsity.

He said that BIC would provide equal opportunities to the university's graduates to come up with new ideas for their business plans and ultimately the BIC team would help them and provide the opportunities to create a business on a Small Scale.

"We want to build capacity to improve local business growth and compete in the business market", he said and added that the university cadre could be supportive to deliver proven methodologies for planning, supporting, growing, monitoring, growth of innovative agribusiness enterprises.

The event was attended by faculty members and students of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam.