SAU VC Terms GIS Effective In Monitoring Agriculture Activities

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2022 | 09:21 PM

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri while terming Geographical Information System effective for monitoring of agriculture activities, has said that progressive countries have made development by adopting latest technology in agriculture sector

New and innovative instruments have been introduced and the Geographical Information System (GIS) has made it easier to monitor agricultural activities including geographical, irrigation and climatic conditions, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of the first three-day training programme on Geographical Information Systems (GIS) at the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering on Thursday.

He said there are vacancies in various fields for GIS in Sindh which has created opportunities for trained youth. While realizing the importance of this system, he informed the Sindh Agriculture University is also setting up a GIS laboratory in the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering.

In order to eradicate poverty in Sindh and make the youth skilled, he informed that diploma courses are being started in Sindh Agricultural University for various technologies including Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Drone Technology, Harmful and Beneficial Agricultural Pests.

Prof. Dr. Altaf Siyal said that water quality and management, soil, crop fertility, monitoring of fields, understanding of issues of agriculture, livestock, poultry sector and better management of livestock farming can be done through GIS technology. He said that 30 candidates have been trained in the first training workshop to transfer information about this modern system, enabling them to work in their field easily with their skills.

The Dean Faculty of Agricultural Engineering Dr. Naimatullah Leghari informed that a training workshop would be organized every month on GIS, in which GIS experts would provide training to the youth of different institutions including teachers and students of the university.

Later, the Vice Chancellor distributed certificates among the trainees and organizers of the Geographical Information System training workshop.

