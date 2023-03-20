UrduPoint.com

SAU Veteran Professor Honoured With Life Time Achievement Award

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 02:00 PM

SAU veteran professor honoured with life time achievement award

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Dr. Abdullah G. Arijo, a veteran Professor of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam has been honoured with the "Life Time Achievement" award in recognition of his services in the field of education and research.

According to a university spokesman, the lifetime achievement award has been awarded to Dr. Abdullah G. Arijo during 41st international congress of Zoology held at Punjab University Lahore. Dr. Abdullah G. Arijo, former Chairman and Professor (Retd) of the Department of Parasitology (Zoology), Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam received his award from Dr. Shahid Munir, the Chairman of the Punjab Higher Education Commission in presence of a large number of scientists from universities and other research institutions across the country.

The spokesman informed that Dr. Arijo had played an important role at the national and international level through his research in collaboration with German and American universities. He authored five books in the field of parasitology and his 106 research papers have been published in various international and national journals.

Dr. Abdullah G. Arijo also supervised 6 Ph.D and more than 70 M.Phil and M.Sc scholars during his academic career. He also received the university's best teacher award in 2015,and in March 2015 he was awarded the zoologist of the year award by the Higher Education Commission Islamabad.

Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri has congratulated Dr. Arijo and said that Dr. Arijo is an important asset of the country.

