SAU Vice Chancellor appoints In charge Principal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri Friday appointed Associate Professor Dr. Ali Raza Shah as Principal in charge of Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology.

According to university spokesman, the appointment of Dr. Ali Raza Shah has been made following transfer of Muhammed Ibrahim Kerio to his original post at the Department of Crop Physiology Faculty of Crop Protection Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam.