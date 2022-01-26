UrduPoint.com

SAU Vice Chancellor Calls Upon Farmers To Destroy Harmful Insects For Crops Protection

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2022 | 09:05 PM

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri have called upon the farmers to differentiate between friendly and hostile insects adding that the agriculture experts should train them to destroy the harmful pests through biological control

The common farmers are unaware of the importance of friendly and hostile insects in crops and there is the need that proper guidance should be provided for protection of their crops, he said while addressing the ceremony held on Wednesday for awarding Ph.D degree to Sohail Ahmed Talpur, Scholar, Department of Entomology, Faculty of Crop Protection,.

Dr. Fateh Marri said that presence of pests in the crop cannot be ignored as these pests mostly contain harmful pests, however, agricultural pesticides are used to deal with them, which causing damages to the crops, environmental pollution, financial loss and the process also eliminates friendly insects, so biological control should be given importance.

The Ph.D. scholar Sohail Ahmed Talpur while discussing his PhD dissertation entitled " Faunistic study of leaf beetles of Pakistan", said there are more than 50 thousand species of beetles in the world, while in Sindh, beetles are found in various crops, vegetables and other plants. Some beneficial insects play important role in the destruction of biologically harmful insects while many insects help in the transfer of males from one place to another in flower crops, he added.

Among others, Dr. Imran Khatri, Dr. Maqsood Anwar Rustmani and Dr. Zubair Ahmed also expressed their views. The Dean Faculty of Crop Protection Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri and Director Advances Studies Dr. Mubeen Lodhi were also present on the occasion.

