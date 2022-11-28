SAU Vice Chancellor calls upon youth to play due role for country development

The Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri has called upon the youth to realize their responsibilities and play their due role in the development of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri has called upon the youth to realize their responsibilities and play their due role in the development of the country.

The youth have a major role in development and Pakistan is a fortunate country whose majority population consists of youth, he said.

He said this while addressing an event titled "Fly High 2022" regarding the career counseling of youth and graduates organized by the University on Monday in collaboration with Indus Youth Welfare Organization.

Dr Fateh Marri said that no development can be achieved without education and active participation of stakeholders, particularly of youth.

Pakistan is one of the fortunate countries in the world, which has a majority population of young people, he said and added that unfortunately 29 percent of the youth are illiterate and for them unemployment has become a serious problem.

According to a recent study, he informed that 64 percent of Pakistan's population is under the age of 30 and only 39 out of 100 youths are gainfully employed, while the remaining are neither employed nor looking for employment.

He said that the youth should use their talents and make efforts for personal business and employment in the private sector. Professor Dr. Tahmina Nagraj said agriculture is a very big sector and youth can create employment opportunities for themselves and others by developing their ideas as entrepreneurs.

Abdullah Veesar, leader of Indus Youth Organization said that prime objective of this programme was to initiate career counseling for the students of Sindh Agriculture University, Colleges and Schools of Tando Jam, Tando Muhammad Khan, Mirpurkhas and the surrounding areas.

He said that the youth of Sindh possessed a lot of talent and the industry as well as academia can play a role to help them in business with employment for the youth.

Earlier, keynote motivational speakers from the school of Leadership Karachi and local community leaders trained 300 participants and students from more than 20 schools and colleges.