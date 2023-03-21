SAU Vice Chancellor congratulates Dr Bhai Khan Solangi

Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr Fateh Marri has congratulated Dr Bhai Khan Solangi for receiving the shield award during the second competition of National Ideas Bank (NIB) and for his excellent service as a judge in the competition for the agricultural sector

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ):Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr Fateh Marri has congratulated Dr Bhai Khan Solangi for receiving the shield award during the second competition of National Ideas Bank (NIB) and for his excellent service as a judge in the competition for the agricultural sector.

According to the university spokesman, the second final ceremony of the National Ideas Bank (NIB) was held at Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology Karachi yesterday where President Dr. Arif Alvi was present as a guest of honour.

Dr. Bhai Khan Solangi a Professor of Sindh Agriculture University was awarded a certificate by the former governor of Sindh, Moinuddin Haider for serving as a judge in the ideas competitions in the field of agriculture, while he was also honoured with the shield for his excellent services as the focal person of Sindh Agriculture University, which was presented to him by the Vice Chancellor of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi, Dr.

Waliuddin.

More than 3,700 ideas were submitted for NIB this year of which 30 ideas were selected by the jury for awards from various sectors, including agriculture, automotive, transport, education and learning, health, IT, manufacturing, natural resources and services.

The last year 2100 ideas were submitted of which 18 of them were selected as winners.

Around 15 start-ups based on the ideas of 2022 winners have already started their operations.

President Arif Alvi also distributed prizes to the winners of the National Ideas Bank competition.