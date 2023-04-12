SAU Vice Chancellor disappoints over ignoring agriculture engineers

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam Dr. Fateh Marri has expressed his disappointment over neglecting agriculture engineering degree holders in agriculture related departments

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam Dr. Fateh Marri has expressed his disappointment over neglecting agriculture engineering degree holders in agriculture related departments.

Despite registration of around seven thousand agriculture engineers with Pakistan Engineering Council, the B.E.

Degrees in Agriculture Engineering are being ignored in the government departments including agriculture, irrigation and agriculture engineering, he said.

The Vice Chancellor expressed these remarks on Wednesday while addressing the ceremony of the cheque distribution to three final year students of Faculty of Agriculture Engineering whose final design projects were approved by Pakistan Engineering Council.

While appreciating the announcement from the Pakistan Engineering Council of creating job opportunities for agricultural engineers in the agriculture sector, the Vice Chancellor recalled the services of agriculture engineers for progress and prosperity after creation of Pakistan and said that the agriculture engineers had introduced modern agriculture technologies in agriculture and irrigation sectors of the country.

He emphasized the need of acknowledging the status of the agriculture engineers by separating them from chemical engineering, adding that by granting permission to agriculture engineers to work as consultants in universities, they would definitely play their due role in bringing development in the country.

The Advisor to Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council Dr. Masood Rashid while speaking on the occasion informed that PEC has prepared an effective strategy of creating job opportunities for agriculture engineers in different engineering industries.

Besides, he informed that a six month duration internship with stipend in these engineering industries has also been planned for agriculture engineers along with human resource training.

He asked the final year students of the Faculty of Agriculture Engineering of Sindh Agriculture University to prepare their business projects and final design projects adding that financial assistance will be provided to successful projects.

The member PEC Committee Eng: Mehfooz Ursani also addressed the participants and assured that efforts will be made to provide job opportunities for agriculture engineers in public and private sector departments.

The Dean Faculty of Agriculture Engineering Dr. Altaf Ali Sial also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the academic and research activities of the students.