SAU Vice Chancellor Distributes Certificates Among Internees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam Dr. Fateh Marri on Tuesday called upon the future, agricultural scientists to focus on research and new experiments during their study and after completion of their education.

This he said while speaking as chief guest at the ceremony of certificates distribution among the varsity students who have completed internship at the Technology Transfer Institute (TTI) of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council.

Dr. Fateh Marri said that increasing population, environmental pollution, climate change, threats to land productivity, water scarcity, scarcity of pure seeds, irrigation problems, depletion of indigenous cattle species, crop diseases are some of these problems are directly and Indirectly related to agriculture and veterinary experts, therefore agricultural graduates will have to play their vital role in the development of modern technology for food security and economy, The Director, Technology Transfer Institute (TTI), Pakistan Agricultural Research Council Juma Khan Bajkani said, "Our aim is to impart knowledge of modern agricultural technology and smart agriculture to agricultural graduates and farmers.

" During the internship period, he informed that small experiments and field training on water management, irrigation, various crops and fruits were organized for the students through practical experience in order to enable them to play their best role in agricultural development.

The Director, University Advancement and Financial Assistance Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said the University is providing internship opportunities to students in well reputed institutions of the country with objective to make them more capable as well as establish technical liaison with various institutions. After such training, the varsity graduates will do excellent service in the public and private sectors, he hoped.

Senior Scientific Officer (TTI) Aslam Memon said that this kind of scientific link between Sindh Agriculture University and TTI has created a dynamic scientific environment in both the institutions. Another Senior Scientist Officer Anila Memon said that this internship program has provided a good environment for agricultural research and also encouraged female students to deal with potential difficulties in a professional environment.

