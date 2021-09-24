SAU Vice Chancellor emphasizes effective research for livestock development

UrduPoint.com

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam Dr. Fateh Marri while emphasizing the need of effective research for livestock development said that livestock has a very important role in agriculture which was now becoming a profitable industry

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam Dr. Fateh Marri while emphasizing the need of effective research for livestock development said that livestock has a very important role in agriculture which was now becoming a profitable industry.

He emphasized this on Friday while addressing the ceremony of the award of Ph.D. degree to Saba Parveen Samo, a scholar of the Department of Physiology and Biochemistry Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences who completed her research in nutritional requirements of goats and completed her dissertation.

Appreciating the female participation in research activities in the field of livestock, the Vice Chancellor said the female Ph.

D scholars could play vital roles in the field, as women all over the country,including Sindh are directly affiliated with animals at their home.

The female experts could help rural women to protect their livestock from diseases, nutritional needs of animals and financial gain through milk, butter, yogurt and dairy products, he said.

Among others, Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dean,Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, Dr. Mubeen Lodhi, Director Advanced Studies, Dr. Moolchand Malhi, PhD Supervisor, Dr. Saeed Ahmed Soomro, Dr. Syed Atta Shah and Professor Dr. Muhammad Uris Samo were also present on the occasion.

