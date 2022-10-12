UrduPoint.com

SAU Vice Chancellor Emphasizes On Introducing Short Duration Crops

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2022 | 10:23 PM

Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam Dr Fateh Marri has emphasized on the researchers to enhance per acre yield technology and introduce short duration crop varieties

He expressed these views while addressing an awareness session on different types of projects in the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics of the Faculty of Crop Production of Sindh Agriculture University here on Wednesday.

He said at present only few varieties of wheat, cotton and rice were available in Sindh and there was the need to introduce more varieties which could produce maximum production.

The VC said the progressive countries had been engaged to introduce short duration crops and getting more production. The university experts should carry out research on bringing 100 or 110 days duration crop varieties in order to deal with economic and food shortage issues, he added.

He said that there had been a surprising increase in the yield per acre of crops due to effective plant breeding and genetics. The experts were doing research on wheat, rice, vegetables, short duration, and high yielding crops, he informed and added that the experts should also play their role for the survival of indigenous species of animals.

The Chairman of the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics Prof. Dr. Shahnawaz Marri said that plant breeding and genetics had played a miraculous role in agriculture sector adding that as a result of the efforts of the scholars and faculty the department had received six new projects while the Accreditation Council of Higher education Commission had also upgraded the category due to its outstanding performance.

Among others, Dr. Aijaz Soomro, Dr. Muharram Qambrani, Dr. Tanveer Fattah Abro and Dr. Shabana Memon also addressed the participants.

