SAU Vice Chancellor Inaugurates 3-day Sports Gala

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr Fateh Marri on Tuesday inaugurated a 3-day sports gala organized by the Institute of Food Sciences and Technology in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports

According to a university spokesman, different sports events have been scheduled to organize during the 3-day sports gala which included cricket, athletics, badminton and tug of war. Around 24 teams including 14 teams of boys and 10 teams of girls students from the various departments will take part in sports competitions.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the VC said sports are essential for making a healthy society and the participation of both girls and boys students will also bring a healthy atmosphere to the campus.

The university management was making all efforts to provide maximum curricular and extra-curricular activities for students, he added.

Among others, the Director Institute of Food and Technology Dr Aijaz Soomro and sports organizer Dr Shahroz Khaskheli also addressed the inaugural ceremony and highlighted the importance of the event.

