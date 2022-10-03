SAU Vice Chancellor inaugurates finishing school workshop

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam Dr. Fateh Marri has said that besides higher education, the youth of the country should develop skills in other fields for high competitive examinations.

He said the world is developing rapidly, therefore after getting higher education, the youth should acquire professional and language skills instead of wasting time searching for government jobs so that they could find a place in the national and international market.

The Vice Chancellor expressed these remarks while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the "Finishing School Workshop (FSW)" phase-II, for final year students of the university, which was organized by Sindh Agriculture University in collaboration with Sindh Higher Education Commission Karachi.

He said that the university has started a finishing school workshop with the objective to train its students during their education, in which they are being imparted training in professional skills, job skills, and language skills.

The Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo in his speech said that the aim of universities should not only be to produce graduates, but to produce leaders in all fields.

He informed tht the university has set up research centers for modern academic methods as well as business incubation centers to provide better business opportunities to the students. Besides, the university has also established gender resource centers for gender equality, he added.

The Chairperson of FSW Dr. Shabana Sartaj Tunio said that during the second phase of the training workshop, the trainers will enhance the capacity building of the students of the university regarding English language, communication, virtual communication, social media awareness, micro-credit policy, entrepreneurship, CSS, PCS, IELTS, TOEFL, and GRE. The workshop has been organized for more than 30 students of final year, she added.

The inaugural session of the workshop has also been attended among others by Prof. Inam Bhatti of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dean, Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, Dean Faculty of Crop Protection, Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Dean Faculty of Crop Protection, Dr. Aijaz Soomro, Dr. Mir Sajjad Talpur and Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba Khushik.