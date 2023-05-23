SAU Vice Chancellor inaugurates IEEE Societies

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri said the agricultural sustainability and economic development can be achieved in the country with implementation of internet of Things (IoT) as the university graduates can get funding for many projects to implement their ideas by becoming members of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri said the agricultural sustainability and economic development can be achieved in the country with implementation of internet of Things (IoT) as the university graduates can get funding for many projects to implement their ideas by becoming members of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

He said this while addressing the students at the inauguration ceremony of three IEEE societies, hosted by the Information Technology Center of Sindh Agriculture University at Dr. AM Shaikh Auditorium Tando Jam on Tuesday evening.

The Vice-Chancellor said that with the establishment of these societies, the graduates will be able to promote the ideas of value addition and innovation in agriculture by getting funding for their projects across the country and abroad.

Dr. Marri said that the field of information technology was playing a significant role in the development of all sectors including medical, agriculture, engineering, livestock, manufacturing, and marketing.

The National Professor and Head of IEEE Karachi Section, Dr. Bhawani Shankar Chaudhary said that there were many challenges in the practical life for the youth in the country particularly in Sindh including economic problems.

In developed countries, opportunities are available based on ability, he said and added that many IEEE grant opportunities are available for the youth of Sindh for their projects.

The Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. AIjaz Ali Khooharo said that new inventions are being made in the IT field regularly which creates countless employment and business opportunities for the youth.

The President of the Computer Society of Pakistan Prof. Dr. Tahir Mehmood Chaudhary said that despite being an agricultural country, we have to import edible oil, pulses, rice, and vegetable seeds. The agricultural graduates will have to design problem oriented research and ideas, he added.

The IEEE officials Dr. Umair Ahmed Korai and Dr. Abi Waqas while sharing their views informed that 427000 IEEE professional members are available in the world of them 205000 students in the world offering their services in 190 countries.

Among others, Prof. Dr. Mir Sajjad Talpar, Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob Koondhar and Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Mahar also addressed the ceremony.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, Dr. Bhawani Shankar and others inaugurated the IEEE Students Branch, IEEE Communication, and IEEE Industrial Electronics Societies.