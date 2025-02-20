SAU Vice Chancellor inaugurates renovated auditorium at Faculty of Agricultural Engineering

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 07:02 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, inaugurated the newly renovated and refurbished auditorium hall at the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Engr. Mansoor Hussain Rizvi, President of the Pakistan Society of Agricultural Engineers and Country Manager of Case New Holland (CNH) Industrial Services.
The renovation and refurbishment of the auditorium hall were carried out with the support of CNH Industrial Services.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal emphasized the significance of the field of agricultural engineering in the country. He added that despite its importance, the degree in agricultural engineering has often been overlooked in various recruitment processes.
In his address, Engr. Mansoor Hussain Rizvi highlighted the challenges faced by agricultural engineers in Pakistan. He assured that the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) was actively playing a role in addressing these issues.
He urged agricultural engineers to develop innovative ideas in accordance with modern technological development.
Prof. Dr. Mashooq Ali Talpur, Dr. Irfan Ahmed Shaikh and Dr. Rajesh Kumar also spoke. The event was attended by Dr. Mahmood Laghari, Dr. Farman Ali Chandio and Vice President of the Pakistan Society of Agricultural Engineers (Sindh Chapter), Dr. R.B. Vistro, along with a large number of faculty members and students.
