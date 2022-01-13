SAU Vice Chancellor inaugurates RO Plant in the campus

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri has termed education a key of success and said that no task of development can be achieved without educated society

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri has termed education a key of success and said that no task of development can be achieved without educated society.

The scholarship opportunities are being provided to the students of Sindh province by pursuing various resources for higher education in agriculture, he said on Thursday while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the RO Plant at university campus which donated by Ehsas Development Welfare Organization.

The Vice Chancellor said there are many problems in the society where most of the people are unable to educate their children due to poverty due to unemployment. The poverty rate is increasing day by day and under prevailing circumstances, the educational institutions are adorning the children of the poor with education so that they can become self-sufficient and the country and the nation could achieve the task of development at the earliest, he added.

He said that Sindh Agriculture University was making all possible efforts to provide scholarships to its students through different means so that poor and deserving students can complete their higher education.

Dr. Fateh Marri said that the RO plant has been constructed in collaboration with Ehsan Development Welfare Organization to provide cold and clean water to the students, faculty and staff of the university.

Later, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri inaugurated the RO plant in presence of the Deans, Teacher, officers and representatives of Ehsan Development Welfare Organization,Among others, Deans of different faculties including Dr Qamaruddin Chachar, Dr Aijaz Ali Khoharo, Dr. Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr Jan Mohammad Marri, Manzoor Hussain Lakhir and Muhammad Ashraf Rustamani were present on the occasion.