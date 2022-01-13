UrduPoint.com

SAU Vice Chancellor Inaugurates RO Plant In The Campus

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 10:05 PM

SAU Vice Chancellor inaugurates RO Plant in the campus

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri has termed education a key of success and said that no task of development can be achieved without educated society

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri has termed education a key of success and said that no task of development can be achieved without educated society.

The scholarship opportunities are being provided to the students of Sindh province by pursuing various resources for higher education in agriculture, he said on Thursday while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the RO Plant at university campus which donated by Ehsas Development Welfare Organization.

The Vice Chancellor said there are many problems in the society where most of the people are unable to educate their children due to poverty due to unemployment. The poverty rate is increasing day by day and under prevailing circumstances, the educational institutions are adorning the children of the poor with education so that they can become self-sufficient and the country and the nation could achieve the task of development at the earliest, he added.

He said that Sindh Agriculture University was making all possible efforts to provide scholarships to its students through different means so that poor and deserving students can complete their higher education.

Dr. Fateh Marri said that the RO plant has been constructed in collaboration with Ehsan Development Welfare Organization to provide cold and clean water to the students, faculty and staff of the university.

Later, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri inaugurated the RO plant in presence of the Deans, Teacher, officers and representatives of Ehsan Development Welfare Organization,Among others, Deans of different faculties including Dr Qamaruddin Chachar, Dr Aijaz Ali Khoharo, Dr. Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr Jan Mohammad Marri, Manzoor Hussain Lakhir and Muhammad Ashraf Rustamani were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Poor Education Water Agriculture Tando Jam All

Recent Stories

Drug peddler held with 36kg hashish

Drug peddler held with 36kg hashish

3 minutes ago
 Taliban release first budget since Afghan takeover ..

Taliban release first budget since Afghan takeover

3 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs100 to Rs125,600 per tola ..

Gold prices decline by Rs100 to Rs125,600 per tola 13 Jan 2022

3 minutes ago
 Sudan says senior police officer killed during pro ..

Sudan says senior police officer killed during protests

3 minutes ago
 South Africa v India third Test scoreboard

South Africa v India third Test scoreboard

3 minutes ago
 Man Utd must finish in top three, says Ronaldo

Man Utd must finish in top three, says Ronaldo

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.