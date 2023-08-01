SAU Vice Chancellor inaugurates tree plantation

Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri, Tueasday inaugurated the Tree Plantation Campaign at Sindh Textbook Board Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri, Tueasday inaugurated the Tree Plantation Campaign at Sindh Textbook board Jamshoro.

The Vice Chancellor inaugurated the campaign on behalf of Rotary Club of Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, the varsity's spokesman said.

Later, presiding meeting of the office bearers and members of club, the Vice Chancellor congratulated the President of the charter Zeeshan Ahmed, Charter Secretary Fatima Nizamani and Club Advisor Benazir Shaikh for launching camping.

On the occasion Muhammad Imran Khan briefed the participants about performance of the Rotary International.

Among others Suresh Kumar Wadhwani and Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito also attended the meeting.