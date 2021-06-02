SAU Vice Chancellor proposes farmers markets in major cities

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr Fateh Marri has proposed establishing farmers' markets in major cities of Sindh with objective to engage producers to sell their own products

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr Fateh Marri has proposed establishing farmers' markets in major cities of Sindh with objective to engage producers to sell their own products.

The farmers should be facilitated to provide seed money as a grant because they do not have finance for promoting business, he said this in his concluding remarks at the seminar on 'Mango Quality production, opportunities and challenges, organized by Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam in collaboration with Sindh Abadgar Board, Sindh Agriculture Research Institute Tando Jam and Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) on Wednesday.

The event attracted mango producers, traders, exporters, agriculture department officials and entrepreneurs.

The Vice Chancellor said mango products start from its nursery, which must have healthy plants. There is need of introducing technology for processing and marketing to capture market, he said and informed that university is going to establish clean mango nursery.

"We are encouraging graduates to bring business plans and engage them for mango processing, packing and grading and adapt online marketing mechanism", he said and suggested to display mango varieties in Karachi and other cities' larger shopping malls and major markets. "It may take more time, as we claim more but in real sense we are not competitor with other countries in terms of export quality because of lacking management, packing and grading skills", he added.

The Secretary Sindh Agriculture Abdul Rehman Soomro said there was the need of action over the recommendations produced by this seminar. He said there is a gap in research, which shows poor results in yield compared to other nations of the world in terms of quality products.

Responding to queries, he informed that agro processing zones were established in 2000 in nine cities of Sindh. Now we were struggling to revive these processing zones through public private partnership. We will involve Sindh investment board in the agribusiness, he added.

He also discussed seed issue in the province and said government's research institutes and Sindh Agriculture University graduates should be engaged to meet the need of providing certified seeds.

The Chief Executive Officer Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) Mahboob-ul-Haque said there are agribusiness opportunities for farmers. They are planning to strengthen supply chain with setting up cold storage, transportation and distribution mechanism, he said and added , they have ten years background and now seeing how public private partnership may play effective role.

He said due to Covid-19 restrictions, SEDF could not continue the plan of investment. He offered farmers to establish small scale value addition plants at their farms so they may directly deal with products, like fruits and other crops. Compared to conventional cold storages now SEDF has adapted modern models which may benefit the farmers to get benefits, he said.

He said there was no issue of financing for small scale entrepreneurship. Though in some cases, even commercial banks seem reluctant for lending to farmers but they provide grants to promote agribusiness, he said and added, there are other windows, platform for growers to avail opportunities.

The Vice President Sindh Abadgar Board Mahmood Nawaz Shah suggested to have high density crops and fruits. He claimed to have established high density mango orchards on four acre land and waiting to receive products. "Because traditionally we plant 35-38 trees on one acre land but following high-density we may have 1000 trees on the same piece of land and can have more yield", he informed.

Progressive farmer Nabi Bux Sathio leading Sindh Chamber of Agriculture said there is no survival except value addition practices in agriculture crops like onion, chili, tomato and various fruits, including mango.

"We can manage post harvest losses through adapting modern practices," he said adding that we usually invest in crops production and wait for three- four months to get return.

Thus we have to initiate value addition to earn without waiting for three or four months, he said.

Grower and exporter Agha Zafarullah Durani said for the postharvest management farmers themselves may encourage educated persons as farm managers so they may help them and avoid this kind of losses. "We should have to change traditional practice and adapt modern practices to avoid losses and earn income", he said.

Dr Zulfiqar Yousfani talking on mango pulp productions said this is time when mango product harvesting has started. "We have to take initiative to avoid post harvesting loss," he said.

He said late variety mango cannot give benefit to growers of the province because at that time Punjab fruits flooded in the local markets. Thus, we have to conduct research on early variety of fruits, he said.

The Director M.H. Panhwar Farm Ghulam Sarwar Panhwar also shared new modern practices for markets. He claimed to have three farms in which producing around 32 varieties of mango, early varieties, mid time and late varieties for markets.

Apart from mango, he said high quality litchi, banana, jack fruit and others, which have nutritional value. "We have mango varieties starting from May and continue to August available in the farms", he said and added, "We have nursery of mangoes where we grow fruits where we have healthy plants".

The founding president Safwco Suleman G. Abro in his remarks said there are more opportunities for mango farmers of Sindh to achieve. He said C-PEC itself is main opportunity to shift our minds to agribusiness and agri products. The government has announced grant of Rs 6 billion for SMEs associated with agribusiness, which may benefit to rural people, he informed.

Nadeem Shah Jamot, a progressive farmer said we have to assign agriculture graduates to manage farms to avoid losses and produce more yield. This is key to save their products, he said and appreciated role of women in agriculture, pre and postharvest management. These women may be encouraged, he added.

Mohsin Soomro, value chain specialist at International Trade Center- Growth for Rural Advancement Sustainable Programme (Grasp) said postharvest is not only for mango but tomato and other products have also the similar issues. Thus farmers should have to adapt processing, storage, packing and marketing mechanism, he said and informed that his organization has initiated funding for small and medium enterprise development and encouraging rural entrepreneurs.

Mukhtiar Shaikh Al Rahim said there are 70 percent Sindhri variety and 30 percent other varieties. He advised the farmers to get directly involved in the processing and packing. He also advised university to assign tasks to Ph.D students to conduct studies on these products and value additions.

The Vice Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Dr. Khalil Ibupoto sought collaboration with Sindh Agriculture University to promote agriculture. He claimed to have launched Agriculture department at the university to benefit farmers in the district.

The Director General Sindh Agriculture Research Institute Tando Jam Noor Muhammad Baloch said that demand of mangoes was growing internationally therefore, farmers should avail these opportunities and earn income.

The Director University Advancement and Focal Person at Sindh Agriculture University Prof. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said that there was a great potential for value addition mango through washing, drying, grading and packing will greatly enhance the product quality of mango.

Mango is a delicious king of fruit, grown in more than 100 countries of the world, he said and added, Sindhri mango variety is unique in taste and aroma for export and to earn foreign income.

The seminar was attended by large numbers of faculty members, students, growers and farmers of the province.