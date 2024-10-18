SAU Vice Chancellor Stresses Importance Of Indigenous Goat Breeds In Dairy Farming
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 06:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam Dr. Fateh Mari has underscored the importance of indigenous goat breeds in dairy farming, calling them an essential component of the sector. He encouraged young entrepreneurs to explore the potential of this industry, which, according to him, can play a pivotal role in boosting economic prosperity.
According to the SAU spokesperson, during a research presentation by PhD scholar Ghulam Mustafa Solangi from the department of Veterinary Pathology, Dr. Fateh Mari highlighted the significant challenges faced by Pakistan’s goat farming sector.
He emphasized that, despite goats being a Primary source of meat, milk and skins, the industry suffers from a lack of effective disease control mechanisms, and farming techniques, and these challenges have contributed to high mortality rates among goats, which weakened the potential of the sector.
In his address, Dr. Mari reiterated the need for better disease management strategies and stressed the importance of modernizing the sector through the introduction of advanced farming techniques and infrastructure.
Recent Stories
Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?
Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third ..
Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..
From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists
Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call
Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..
PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..
Pakistan beat England in Multan Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ISSI hosts Hong Ting Forum: Dialogue in Islamabad in collaboration with Xinhua News Agency1 minute ago
-
PITB holds training on 'Suthra Punjab' dashboard1 minute ago
-
CM Bugti inaugurates Chief Minister Youth Skills Development Program1 minute ago
-
Police recover drugs12 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh12 minutes ago
-
Govt support pledged to skill development for women empowerment21 minutes ago
-
District Steering Committee for Education meets in Abbottabad21 minutes ago
-
Under training officers from NIM visit PSCA21 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police holds flag march21 minutes ago
-
CM lays floral wreath at Karsaz incident martyrs22 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi remembers Oct 18 Karsaz tragedy; pays tribute to martyrs31 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held; 12 kg hashish recovered32 minutes ago