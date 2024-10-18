Open Menu

SAU Vice Chancellor Stresses Importance Of Indigenous Goat Breeds In Dairy Farming

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 06:10 PM

SAU Vice Chancellor stresses importance of indigenous goat breeds in dairy farming

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam Dr. Fateh Mari has underscored the importance of indigenous goat breeds in dairy farming, calling them an essential component of the sector. He encouraged young entrepreneurs to explore the potential of this industry, which, according to him, can play a pivotal role in boosting economic prosperity.

According to the SAU spokesperson, during a research presentation by PhD scholar Ghulam Mustafa Solangi from the department of Veterinary Pathology, Dr. Fateh Mari highlighted the significant challenges faced by Pakistan’s goat farming sector.

He emphasized that, despite goats being a Primary source of meat, milk and skins, the industry suffers from a lack of effective disease control mechanisms, and farming techniques, and these challenges have contributed to high mortality rates among goats, which weakened the potential of the sector.

In his address, Dr. Mari reiterated the need for better disease management strategies and stressed the importance of modernizing the sector through the introduction of advanced farming techniques and infrastructure.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Agriculture Young From Industry

Recent Stories

Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series ..

Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?

2 hours ago
 Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vow ..

Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third ..

3 hours ago
 Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia ..

Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..

3 hours ago
 From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma t ..

From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists

3 hours ago
 Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists follow ..

Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call

4 hours ago
 Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boos ..

Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..

5 hours ago
PM writes letter to US president for release, retu ..

PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, sa ..

Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

18 hours ago
 Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Ind ..

Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan