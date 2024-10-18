SAU Vice Chancellor stresses importance of indigenous goat breeds in dairy farming

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam Dr. Fateh Mari has underscored the importance of indigenous goat breeds in dairy farming, calling them an essential component of the sector. He encouraged young entrepreneurs to explore the potential of this industry, which, according to him, can play a pivotal role in boosting economic prosperity.

According to the SAU spokesperson, during a research presentation by PhD scholar Ghulam Mustafa Solangi from the department of Veterinary Pathology, Dr. Fateh Mari highlighted the significant challenges faced by Pakistan’s goat farming sector.

He emphasized that, despite goats being a Primary source of meat, milk and skins, the industry suffers from a lack of effective disease control mechanisms, and farming techniques, and these challenges have contributed to high mortality rates among goats, which weakened the potential of the sector.

In his address, Dr. Mari reiterated the need for better disease management strategies and stressed the importance of modernizing the sector through the introduction of advanced farming techniques and infrastructure.