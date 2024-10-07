Open Menu

SAU Vice Chancellor Urges Agriculture Graduates To Focus On Startups, Entrepreneurial Ventures

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2024 | 08:03 PM

SAU Vice Chancellor urges agriculture graduates to focus on startups, entrepreneurial ventures

The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, Dr. Fateh Mari has called upon agriculture graduates to align their education with entrepreneurial ventures and startups. He encouraged them to create job opportunities not only for themselves but also for other young professionals. He was addressing a two-day training workshop titled “Startups and Innovation Ecosystem” organized by the Department of Economics at the Faculty of Social Sciences' in collaboration with the National Incubation Center (NIC) Hyderabad, on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, Dr. Fateh Mari has called upon agriculture graduates to align their education with entrepreneurial ventures and startups. He encouraged them to create job opportunities not only for themselves but also for other young professionals. He was addressing a two-day training workshop titled “Startups and Innovation Ecosystem” organized by the Department of Economics at the Faculty of Social Sciences' in collaboration with the National Incubation Center (NIC) Hyderabad, on Monday.

According to the SAU spokesperson, Dr. Mari underscored the vast potential of the agricultural sector, emphasizing that graduates should develop business models and startup initiatives focused on agriculture. He stated that the university aims to support its students in capitalizing on these opportunities, particularly through such training programs that offer practical knowledge and guidance. “There is immense potential in agriculture for innovative business ideas. Our graduates must step forward to explore these opportunities and contribute to the economy through agri-business initiatives,” Dr.

Marri added.

The Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo highlighted the need for graduates to understand the dynamics of skilled business development and agribusiness startups. The focal person for the workshop Dr. Hakimzadi underscored the importance of expanding the university's collaboration with business incubation centers, particularly to foster innovation in agribusiness. She said this training would help students to understand the broader ecosystem of entrepreneurship and enable them to apply these lessons to agriculture-based ventures.

Experts, including Waqas Bin Azhar, Shahzeena Memon and Shahid Iqbal Samo conducted motivational sessions and provided insights on various startup models and business strategies. The event was attended by the key academic figures including Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba Khushk and Dr. Velo Suthar. Earlier, Dr. Fateh Mari formally inaugurated the training program.

Related Topics

Sindh Business Education Agriculture Job Young Hyderabad Event

Recent Stories

Hurricane Milton strengthens fast, threatens Mexic ..

Hurricane Milton strengthens fast, threatens Mexico, Florida

2 seconds ago
 Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid prote ..

Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid protest rallies against Israel’s ..

7 minutes ago
 No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Mini ..

No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) ..

7 minutes ago
 CTO launches 'Women on Wheels' program at Girls Gu ..

CTO launches 'Women on Wheels' program at Girls Guide House

7 minutes ago
 PSGMEA annual general body meeting held

PSGMEA annual general body meeting held

7 minutes ago
 Oil prices extend gains on Mideast tensions, Wall ..

Oil prices extend gains on Mideast tensions, Wall Street retreats

7 minutes ago
UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more er ..

UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more erratic

14 minutes ago
 Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon b ..

Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon border villages

14 minutes ago
 ATC grants interim bail to Salman Akram Raja in 3 ..

ATC grants interim bail to Salman Akram Raja in 3 cases

14 minutes ago
 PPL ASIA, Midland Oil Company reach settlement on ..

PPL ASIA, Midland Oil Company reach settlement on EDPS contract

14 minutes ago
 WUS inaugurates national conference on 'Emerging T ..

WUS inaugurates national conference on 'Emerging Trends in Sciences and Social S ..

14 minutes ago
 Commissioner approves three development schemes

Commissioner approves three development schemes

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan