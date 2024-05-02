SAU Vice Chancellor urges awareness against food wastage to safeguard food security

Open Menu

Published May 02, 2024

Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Dr. Fateh Mari has expressed concern over food wastage in the country, citing it as a significant threat to food security and safety. He emphasized the urgent need for societal reform and awareness to address and mitigate food wastage, particularly in households, hotels and wedding venues

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the "Say No to Food Waste" training program, organized in collaboration with the Institute of Food Sciences and Technology (IFST) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on Thursday, Dr. Marri highlighted that 17% of food is wasted in the country. He underscored that achieving a reduction of 10% could resolve the issue of wheat scarcity.

Anne-Klervi Cherrière, a FAO representative, highlighted the FAO's serious efforts in Pakistan, especially in Sindh Province, She emphasized their collaboration with various institutions, including SAU, to enhance agriculture, improve food quality and bolster food security.

The Director of IFST Dr. Aijaz Hussain Soomro stated that approximately 36 million tons of food is wasted annually in Pakistan, accounting for almost 40% of the total food produced in the country. He attributed this to a lack of awareness and education. Dr. Tahseen Fatima highlighted the participation of 70 students in the program, which not only raised awareness about food wastage but also promoted a sense of responsibility in society towards food management.

On this occasion, Dean Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dean Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Khumbhar and others also were present. Later, certificates were awarded to the participating students and organizers.

