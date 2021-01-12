SAU Vice Chancellor urges on innovative research

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Murri has urged the academicians and researchers to prepare new innovative research proposals and grant projects for the development of the University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Murri has urged the academicians and researchers to prepare new innovative research proposals and grant projects for the development of the University. The academicians and researchers should also make the teaching environment more efficient and effective in the campus, the Vice Chancellor emphasized while addressing the heads of academic and administrative departments of the Faculty of Social Sciences. He highlighted the Importance of education and the role of teachers in the knowledge economy of the nation and said demand driven curriculum will be prepared and the management would develop IBA like programmes in the university.He said the Sindh Agricultural University is one of the leading agricultural academic and research institutions of the country and striving for excellence. The university research and grant projects would be helpful for strengthening the academic and research atmosphere at the campus, he hoped.

He said that Teachers-Students Coordination Committee should be activated to boost the confidence of students with encouragement of healthy activities in the campus.He said that the quality enhancement cell of the university would ensure the quality of Education. "We should strive to make the university not just a degree-issuing institution but a viable academic institution," he added.The Dean Faculty Dr. Aijaz Ahmad Khoonharo briefed the Vice Chancellor about the teaching facilities available in the faculty, number of teachers, students, courses and other infrastructure.The meeting was attended by Dr. Abdullah Arijo, Dr. Altaf Siyal, Director University Advances and Financial Assistance Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Prof. Velo Sothar, Director ITC Dr. Mansoor Depar, Director Quality Enhancement Cell Riast Ali Kubar, Prof. Abu Sajid Muhammad Samo, Dr Qamaruddin Jogi, Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba Khushik, Dr. Habib Magsi and Dr. Javed Sheikh.