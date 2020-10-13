UrduPoint.com
SAU Vice Chancellor Visits Laboratory, Agriculture Field

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

SAU Vice Chancellor visits laboratory, agriculture field

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) TandoJam Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zaheeruddin Mirani Tuesday visited the Department of Soil Sciences and inspected the laboratory and agriculture field work and discussed soil and water issues with the faculty.

Department of Soil Science Chairman Dr. Inayatullah Rajper briefed the Vice Chancellor and informed that many students from this department who have registration for Ph.D and Masters carrying out research on various issues of agricultural land especially salinity.

The graduates of the department have been engaged in serving public and private organizations, the Vice Chancellor was informed with addition that effective work is also being done on issues of fertilizers and chemicals.

The vice chancellor said that the university has the honor that its graduates are rendering their services in all government and private institutions of the country including Sindh. He termed the Department of Soil Sciences adding that there is great demand for this genetic sector therefore the experts should intensify research to resolve the issues being faced by the agriculture sector.

