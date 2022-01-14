SAU Vice Chancellor vows to make Umerkot a modern scientific education city

Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri has vowed to make Umerkot, the city of modern scientific education city by providing new opportunities for academic and research in information technology and arid agriculture development to the students of the desert area of the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri has vowed to make Umerkot, the city of modern scientific education city by providing new opportunities for academic and research in information technology and arid agriculture development to the students of the desert area of the province.

Addressing a motivational session to encourage young teachers after their appointment at SAU Sub Campus on Friday, the Vice Chancellor said that the era of smart and interactive classes has come through information technology with new targets are being achieved from academic and research through their educational institutions in the world.

He said that the era of setting and achieving national development goals, creating new talent and working on modern research has also been started in modern educational institutions of the world therefore the SAU management is also working in the same direction by appointing dynamic, capable and young teachers to meet the challenges of the modern world.

He hoped that newly appointed teachers of varsity sub-Campus of Umerkot will provide a strong, modern and world-class academic and research environment to future generation of the province particularly the learners of the desert districts.

He informed that the university management has planned to provide modern education in information technology, arid agriculture, social sciences, plant protection and animal husbandry in the sub-campus, while KCAE&T Khairpur and SZABAC Dokri colleges of the university would also be modernized so that the students could be able to reach university level atmosphere of academic and research.

The Director SAU Sub-Campus Umerkot Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri said that the infrastructure at the new campus of the varsity would make Umerkot a modern scientific educational city with special undergraduate and market oriented diploma courses being introduced in which deserving youth of the desert districts of the province would get higher education and scholarships.

Prof. Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar said that two batches of teaching staff have been appointed so far for Umerkot sub-campus on basis of qualifications and academic skills. Prof. Dr. Aijaz Soomro said that now that teaching has shifted from methodology to technology therefore the teachers have to play their role not with employment but with the dream of developing and building nation.

Among others, Prof. Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed Nizamani, Prof. Dr. Ziaul Hassan Shah and Dr. Mansoor Haider Depar also spoke on the occasion.