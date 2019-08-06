Saudi advanced railways keep Hajj pilgrims on track

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The Al-Mashaaer Al-Mugaddassah Metro Project (MMMP), a shuttle train service that operates during the Hajj season in Makkah, introduced a new means of transport for pilgrims, easing traffic bottlenecks by reducing congestion.

The project includes nine overground stations, each with a 300-meter-long platform that can be accessed via specific routes to the waiting areas under the stations, each of which can accommodate more than 3,000 people, Arab news reported.

According to the Makkah Region Development Authority, the shuttle train will transport more than 360,000 pilgrims during this year's Hajj season.

The MMMP South Line links the southeast of Arafat and southwest of Mina through Muzdalifah. The trains pass through three stations in Arafat, Muzdalifah and Mina. The track stretches over roughly 20 km, and the driverless trains run at speeds of 80-120 km per hour (kph).