UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Advanced Railways Keep Hajj Pilgrims On Track

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 10:00 AM

Saudi advanced railways keep Hajj pilgrims on track

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The Al-Mashaaer Al-Mugaddassah Metro Project (MMMP), a shuttle train service that operates during the Hajj season in Makkah, introduced a new means of transport for pilgrims, easing traffic bottlenecks by reducing congestion.

The project includes nine overground stations, each with a 300-meter-long platform that can be accessed via specific routes to the waiting areas under the stations, each of which can accommodate more than 3,000 people, Arab news reported.

According to the Makkah Region Development Authority, the shuttle train will transport more than 360,000 pilgrims during this year's Hajj season.

The MMMP South Line links the southeast of Arafat and southwest of Mina through Muzdalifah. The trains pass through three stations in Arafat, Muzdalifah and Mina. The track stretches over roughly 20 km, and the driverless trains run at speeds of 80-120 km per hour (kph).

Related Topics

Hajj Metro Traffic Makkah Arab

Recent Stories

Dale Steyn announces Test match cricket retirement

9 hours ago

UAE condemns terrorist attack outside National Can ..

9 hours ago

UAE champions excel at World Para Athletics Junior ..

10 hours ago

Foreign Minister urges UN to intervene over IoK si ..

10 hours ago

Brighton sign French striker Maupay from Brentford ..

10 hours ago

Trump condemns racism, white supremacy after US ma ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.