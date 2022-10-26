Saudi aid agency KSrelief distributes shelter kits in flood-hit Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 520 shelter kits among survivors of floods in Sindh province.

Unprecedented monsoon rains and floods have killed at least 1,725 people, affected 33 million and cost Pakistan more than $30 billion in economic losses since mid-June.

In response to the flood devastation, KSrelief last month established an air bridge to deliver humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Pakistan.

"The shelters were delivered to 3,640 people as part of KSRelief's ongoing operations to aid people in flood-hit areas of Pakistan," Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

KSrelief has provided humanitarian and development aid in more than 80 countries over four continents. Pakistan is the fifth-largest recipient of assistance and has received over $120 million in aid since 2005.