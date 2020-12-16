(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and reaffirmed KSA's full support to Pakistan's position on all matters, especially on regional issues.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral defence relations between the two brotherly countries were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.