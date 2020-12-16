UrduPoint.com
Saudi Ambassador Assures KSA's Support To Pakistan On Regional Matters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

Saudi Ambassador assures KSA's support to Pakistan on regional matters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and reaffirmed KSA's full support to Pakistan's position on all matters, especially on regional issues.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral defence relations between the two brotherly countries were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

