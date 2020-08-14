Saudi ambassador calls on Chief Minister

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy extended good wishes to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on the Independence Day in a meeting held at the CM office here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy extended good wishes to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on the Independence Day in a meeting held at the CM office here on Friday.

The CM prayed for the good health of Saudi King Shah Salman Bin Abdul Aziz.

During the meeting, different matters came under discussion, including Pakistan-Saudi relations and promotion of bilateral cooperation.

Talking on the occasion, the CM stated that Pakistanis had a long-lasting spiritual attachment with Saudi Arabia and people of both countries were interlinked in the bond of brotherhood.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had historically-important bilateral relations and the cooperation extended by the Saudi government for the development of the country was praiseworthy,he added.

Saudi Arabia had always stood with Pakistan and it fully supported the nation in every hour of trial, the CM said.

Usman Buzdar maintained that Pakistan gave great importance to its relations with Saudi Arabia.

" We have reverted back to the pre-corona position today," he informed the ambassador.

He stated the foundation stone of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project had been laid.

" It's plan to develop a new Lahore to keep the city's environment clean," he said.

He said that It would also provide secure investment opportunities to national and international investors, adding that Saudi investors could take full benefit of many investment opportunities in this project. The government would provide every possible facility to the Saudi investors in this regard , the CM said.

The CM informed that special economic zones were being set up where special incentives would be given to the investors and work on the special economic zone in Bahawalpur would be started soon.

He said that the PTI government had created ease in business which had strengthened the economy.

The Saudi investors would be provided facilities through one-window operation, the CM said.

On this occasion, the Saudi ambassador appreciated the steps taken for the welfare of the people and development of the social sector and took a keen interest in Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project.

"Pakistan and Saudi Arab are interlinked in strong relations and both have helped each other asbrothers," he said. "I extend congratulations to the people of Pakistan on their IndependenceDay," he added.