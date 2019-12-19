Saudi ambassador calls on Chief Minister

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Thursday

They discussed matters relating to promotion of relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan besides enhancing cooperation between various departments.

The CM said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had great religious, historic and cultural relations.

He said Saudi Arabia had always stood with Pakistan in difficult times.

Usman Buzdar said: "The people of both countries enjoy great relation of the brotherhood." He said Saudi Arabia had always supported Pakistan on diplomatic front while the ties between the both countries had been further strengthened during the tenure of Prime Minister Imran.

Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki said, "Saudi Arabia gives great importance to relations with Pakistan." He said the ties between the both countries were strengthening and the relation of love would further grow.