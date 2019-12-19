UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Ambassador Calls On Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 08:21 PM

Saudi ambassador calls on Chief Minister

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Thursday.

They discussed matters relating to promotion of relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan besides enhancing cooperation between various departments.

The CM said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had great religious, historic and cultural relations.

He said Saudi Arabia had always stood with Pakistan in difficult times.

Usman Buzdar said: "The people of both countries enjoy great relation of the brotherhood." He said Saudi Arabia had always supported Pakistan on diplomatic front while the ties between the both countries had been further strengthened during the tenure of Prime Minister Imran.

Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki said, "Saudi Arabia gives great importance to relations with Pakistan." He said the ties between the both countries were strengthening and the relation of love would further grow.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Saudi Arabia Usman Buzdar Love

Recent Stories

Masood urges youth to foil Indian conspiracies aga ..

23 minutes ago

Federal Customs Authority warns of online fraud

40 minutes ago

Trial to go ahead in case of murdered Slovak journ ..

5 seconds ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Thursday 19 Dec 2019

8 seconds ago

AJK Prime Minister lays foundation stone of Auqaf ..

13 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of girl's murde ..

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.