Saudi Ambassador Calls On Federal Minister For Law

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar here at the law ministry

The minister received the ambassador on his arrival at the ministry and discussed issues of mutual interest and further development of bilateral relations.

Azam Nszeer Tarar said that Pakistan had a long and religious relationship with Saudi Arabia. Pakistan had many friends but Saudi Arabia was a real friend of Pakistan, he added.

The ambassador said that Pakistan was Saudia's best friend and its relationship was long standing.

The minister said that Pakistan's relations with Saudi Arabia had always been good and had grown stronger over time. Saudi leadership was a progressive, far-sighted and business-minded leadership, he added.

The minister thanked the ambassador for visiting the Ministry and said that "We have government to government and people to people contacts as they are very close to us and live in our hearts."

