Saudi ambassador calls on FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Tuesday called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During the meeting, the foreign minister said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed brotherly ties based upon religion, culture, history and strategic cooperation.

He said leadership of both brotherly countries were determined for enhancing bilateral ties and cooperation in diverse fields.

Qureshi observed that both countries had supported each other in every difficult situation, said a news release.

He also lauded Saudi government's cooperation in the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.