Saudi ambassador calls on foreign secretary

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki Thursday called on Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki Thursday called on Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood here.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on further fortifying the ongoing momentum in relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The foreign secretary deeply appreciated Ambassador Nawaf's contributions to strengthening historic and multi-dimensional ties between two brotherly countries.