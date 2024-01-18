Saudi ambassador calls on governor Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024 ) :Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed matters of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations, and mutual cooperation during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor Punjab said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long historical brotherly relations. He said that the ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are deep rooted due to common religion and culture. He said that the Saudi government is taking very good steps regarding tourism. He said that the simplification of the visa policy by the Saudi government for foreign tourists is a good initiative. The Governor Punjab said that the Saudi government's new investment initiatives in Pakistan are encouraging. He said that it is good to see that more Saudi business delegations are visiting Pakistan. He said that there are favourable opportunities in Pakistan for Saudi investors. The Governor further said that there should be maximum exchange of student delegations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He said that Saudi companies are also investing in semiconductors, which are the basis of all technologies.

He said that Pakistani universities are providing quality education in medical and various other disciplines. He said that Pakistani doctors are known for professional competence all over the world. He said that Saudi students should come to study in Pakistani universities.

On this occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman and the Saudi Ambassador also discussed the situation in Palestine. The Governor said that the destruction caused by the bombing of residential areas, refugee camps, hospitals, schools in the Palestinian Gaza Strip is painful, adding that plight of Palestinians especially women and children is heart wrenching.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malki said Pakistan is like his second home, adding that he was greatly touched by the love and respect given by the Pakistanis.

He said Saudi Arabia is giving scholarships to Pakistani students, adding that the student exchange program will be further expanded.

The Ambassador said quality of Pakistani products like the textiles is very good and need to be marketed better.