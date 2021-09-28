Saudi Ambassador calls on Hammad Azhar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki called on Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar here on Tuesday to discuss matters of mutual interest relating to on-going bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

Minister apprised the Ambassador of government's initiatives in energy sector focusing on induction of renewable energy policy to harness local resources for power generation, said a press release.

He said that revival of exploration and production activities in oil & gas sector would attract investment in the country.

Minister also highlighted expeditious steps taken by incumbent government for energy infrastructure development across the country.

The ambassador lauded the efforts made by the Minister & his team for Pak-Saudi projects in the energy sector.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the kingdom to work with Pakistan for strengthening economic bilateral relations between the two brotherly Islamic countries.

He also invited the Minister over Clean and Sustainable Energy Conference scheduled next month in Saudi Arabia which the Minister cordially accepted.