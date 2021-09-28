UrduPoint.com

Saudi Ambassador Calls On Hammad Azhar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

Saudi Ambassador calls on Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki called on Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar here on Tuesday to discuss matters of mutual interest relating to on-going bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

Minister apprised the Ambassador of government's initiatives in energy sector focusing on induction of renewable energy policy to harness local resources for power generation, said a press release.

He said that revival of exploration and production activities in oil & gas sector would attract investment in the country.

Minister also highlighted expeditious steps taken by incumbent government for energy infrastructure development across the country.

The ambassador lauded the efforts made by the Minister & his team for Pak-Saudi projects in the energy sector.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the kingdom to work with Pakistan for strengthening economic bilateral relations between the two brotherly Islamic countries.

He also invited the Minister over Clean and Sustainable Energy Conference scheduled next month in Saudi Arabia which the Minister cordially accepted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil Saudi Arabia Gas Government

Recent Stories

Team NUST secures 2nd position at Formula Student ..

Team NUST secures 2nd position at Formula Student Russia ’21, first-ever podiu ..

22 minutes ago
 Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednes ..

Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednesday

28 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling C ..

Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling Challenge presented by DP World

44 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Dar ..

Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Darfur delegation

51 minutes ago
 UAE President issues federal decree appointing Ham ..

UAE President issues federal decree appointing Hamed Khamis Al Kaabi as Director ..

57 minutes ago
 Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.