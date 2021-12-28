Saudi Ambassador calls on Hammad Azhar

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki called on Federal Minister for Energy Mr. Muhammad Azhar on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki called on Federal Minister for Energy Mr. Muhammad Azhar on Tuesday.

During the meeting the Minister also highlighted expeditious steps taken by incumbent government in energy infrastructure development across the country, said a press release issued.

The Minister apprised the Ambassador of government's initiatives in energy sector focusing on induction of renewable energy policy to harness local resources for power generation.

He further added that the government gives top priority to exploration and production activities in oil & gas sector which would attract investment in the country.

The ambassador acknowledged and lauded the efforts made by the Minister and his team for Pak-Saudi projects in the energy sector.

He also invited the Minister over Future Minerals Summit which is to be held in Riyadh from January 11, 2022.