UrduPoint.com

Saudi Ambassador Calls On Hammad Azhar

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 06:59 PM

Saudi Ambassador calls on Hammad Azhar

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki called on Federal Minister for Energy Mr. Muhammad Azhar on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki called on Federal Minister for Energy Mr. Muhammad Azhar on Tuesday.

During the meeting the Minister also highlighted expeditious steps taken by incumbent government in energy infrastructure development across the country, said a press release issued.

The Minister apprised the Ambassador of government's initiatives in energy sector focusing on induction of renewable energy policy to harness local resources for power generation.

He further added that the government gives top priority to exploration and production activities in oil & gas sector which would attract investment in the country.

The ambassador acknowledged and lauded the efforts made by the Minister and his team for Pak-Saudi projects in the energy sector.

He also invited the Minister over Future Minerals Summit which is to be held in Riyadh from January 11, 2022.

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyadh Oil Saudi Arabia January Gas From Government Top

Recent Stories

Jebel Ali Port receives Kaiso Line&#039;s MV Atlan ..

Jebel Ali Port receives Kaiso Line&#039;s MV Atlantic Pioneer

5 minutes ago
 UAE begins next 50 years with world records, major ..

UAE begins next 50 years with world records, major investments, strategic plans

19 minutes ago
 SEC forms Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee

SEC forms Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee

20 minutes ago
 Bismah Maroof prepares to return to national duty

Bismah Maroof prepares to return to national duty

53 minutes ago
 Two cricket academies completed in Mohmand distric ..

Two cricket academies completed in Mohmand district

3 minutes ago
 China to work with Pakistan to strengthen cooperat ..

China to work with Pakistan to strengthen cooperation in cross border e-commerce ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.