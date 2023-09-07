Open Menu

Saudi Ambassador Calls On Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2023 | 05:38 PM

Saudi ambassador calls on Health Minister

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf Saeed A Al Malkiy called on Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan to discuss issues of mutual interest and further enhancing bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf Saeed A Al Malkiy called on Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan to discuss issues of mutual interest and further enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The Saudi ambassador congratulated him on assuming portfolio of the Ministry of Health.

The appointment of Global Health Expert is a good omen. "I pray for your success," said the Saudi Ambassador.

The minister acknowledged and appreciated Saudi Arabia's deep commitment to Pakistan and the welfare of its people.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had historical and religious fraternal relations, he added.

In every hour of difficulty, Saudi Arabia has supported Pakistan. The hearts of the people of both the countries beat in unison.

The minister elaborated his integrated agenda for development of the health sector as per the vision of the Caretaker Prime Minister.

He shared that Pakistan was the first country in the world to organize the Global Health Security Summit.

"We have formulated an integrated strategy to increase the export of the pharma industry," he added.

Effective measures were being taken to increase the capacity of pharma industry, the minister said.

It was agreed to promote medical tourism in this sector, which has vast potential for investment.

The recently established Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is a good initiative. This initiative will promote investment in the country.

The ambassador remarked that his country would benefit from Pakistan's medical sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Saudi Saudi Arabia From Industry

Recent Stories

Govt debunks fake rumors of Rs5000 currency note b ..

Govt debunks fake rumors of Rs5000 currency note ban

11 minutes ago
 China establishes global mangrove center in Shenzh ..

China establishes global mangrove center in Shenzhen

5 minutes ago
 Havertz 'relaxed' over 'bumpy' Arsenal start

Havertz 'relaxed' over 'bumpy' Arsenal start

5 minutes ago
 ASEAN summit concludes with "fruitful" outcomes de ..

ASEAN summit concludes with "fruitful" outcomes despite global challenges

5 minutes ago
 8th Sep marked as Navy Day to pay tributes to vali ..

8th Sep marked as Navy Day to pay tributes to valiant sons of soil for bombarded ..

6 minutes ago
 Bank of China opens branch in Saudi Arabia

Bank of China opens branch in Saudi Arabia

17 minutes ago
President of Tatarstan lauds organisational excell ..

President of Tatarstan lauds organisational excellence of UAE President’s Cup ..

43 minutes ago
 India&#039;s G20 has truly been a people&#039;s G2 ..

India&#039;s G20 has truly been a people&#039;s G20: Jaishankar  

43 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Defence Minister of H ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Defence Minister of Hellenic Republic at Wahat Al K ..

43 minutes ago
 International Fund for Houbara Conservation signs ..

International Fund for Houbara Conservation signs MoU with Khalifa University at ..

43 minutes ago
 World Bank committed to accompany Trkiye to help s ..

World Bank committed to accompany Trkiye to help stabilize economy

3 minutes ago
 Women's ODI series against South Africa to begins ..

Women's ODI series against South Africa to begins on Friday

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan