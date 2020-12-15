UrduPoint.com
Saudi Ambassador Calls On Interior Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 06:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Al Maliki called on Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad here Tuesday and discussed Pak-Saudi relations and speedy release of Pakistani prisoners in the Kingdom jails.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the new labour laws in Saudi Arabia would also benefit Pakistani, said a press release.

The new labour laws would also create job opportunities in Saudi Arabia, he added.

He stressed the need to expedite efforts for finalizing extradition treaty of prisoners between the two countries.

Sheikh Rasheed said Pak-Saudi relations were based on love, mutual understanding and brethren-ship.

The Ambassador congratulated the minister for assuming the charge of interior ministry.

Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar was also present in the meeting.

