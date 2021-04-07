UrduPoint.com
Saudi Ambassador Calls On Interior Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al Maliki called on Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed here Wednesday and discussed Pak-Saudi relations and murder of Saudi diplomat at Karachi in 2011.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the murder of Saudi diplomat was an attempt to target the good relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He said the perpetrators of this act could not escape and to get the punishment.

Sheikh Rashid said Pak-Saudi relations were based on love, mutual understanding and brethrenship.

Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar was also present in the meeting.

