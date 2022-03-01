Saudi Ambassador calls on Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

UrduPoint.com

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Tuesday called on Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and discussed mutual interest issues including Pak-Saudia bilateral relations

During meeting, they reviewed progress on the affairs related to the last month visit of Saudi Interior Minister Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud bin Naif to Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was invited by his Saudi counterpart to attend the defense exhibition. International Defense Exhibition will be held from March 6-9 in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Interior Minister said that he was thankful to the Saudi Interior Minister on his invitation to attend the Defense Exhibition, adding that he would try his best to attend the opening ceremony of the Defense Conference.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that the visit of Saudi Interior Minister to Pakistan was very fruitful, adding that this had given a new impetus to Pak-Saudi bilateral relations.

He said that relations between the Interior Ministries of both brotherly countries would further strengthen in the coming days.

He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are two brotherly countries and Saudi Arabia had always supported Pakistan.

Interior Minister said that government was taking steps to promote tourism and trade between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He said that people of Saudi Arabia had very good feelings for Pakistan.

