Saudi Ambassador Calls On Khurram Dastgir

Published October 19, 2022

Saudi Ambassador calls on Khurram Dastgir

Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki called on Federal Minister for Power Division Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan here Wednesday

Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki called on Federal Minister for Power Division Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan here Wednesday.

The minister appreciated the deep and long standing friendly relations between both the countries, said a press release.

The present government's solar initiative is a huge opportunity for Saudi investment, the Saudi companies are welcomed in this regard, remarked the minister.

The Ambassador said that Pakistan had immense potential and must be rebranded on globally. The business community of Pakistan needs to explore the Saudi market. The Saudi government is committed to enhancing cooperation in energy sector and values its partnership with Pakistan.

