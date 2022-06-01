Saudi ambassador calls on Khurram Dastgir, Noetzai

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki called on Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan and Minister of State Hashim Notezai here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki called on Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan and Minister of State Hashim Notezai here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Ministers lauded the long-standing relations of both the countries and reiterated the resolve of this government to further strengthen them, said a press release issued here.

The ambassador expressed his high hopes for the incumbent government and said people of Pakistan deserve stability and progress.

The leadership of both brotherly countries were determined to further enhance the bilateral ties and cooperation in diverse fields.