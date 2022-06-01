UrduPoint.com

Saudi Ambassador Calls On Khurram Dastgir, Noetzai

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 06:36 PM

Saudi ambassador calls on Khurram Dastgir, Noetzai

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki called on Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan and Minister of State Hashim Notezai here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki called on Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan and Minister of State Hashim Notezai here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Ministers lauded the long-standing relations of both the countries and reiterated the resolve of this government to further strengthen them, said a press release issued here.

The ambassador expressed his high hopes for the incumbent government and said people of Pakistan deserve stability and progress.

The leadership of both brotherly countries were determined to further enhance the bilateral ties and cooperation in diverse fields.

Related Topics

Pakistan Progress Saudi Arabia Khurram Dastgir Khan Government

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Sri-Lanka: Pakistan records crushing eight- ..

Pak Vs Sri-Lanka: Pakistan records crushing eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka

18 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan talks about London weather

Armeena Khan talks about London weather

25 minutes ago
 Degree show of LCWU opens at Alhamra

Degree show of LCWU opens at Alhamra

6 minutes ago
 BISE extends HSC-I exam fee acceptance date till J ..

BISE extends HSC-I exam fee acceptance date till June 5

6 minutes ago
 Rescue-1122 conducts mock exercise

Rescue-1122 conducts mock exercise

6 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown programme

FESCO issues shutdown programme

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.